The Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas held their annual barbecue and fundraiser event over the Labor Day weekend to benefit the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance.
The event was attended by friends and family of the local area and continued until all food had been served.
“This is the only fundraiser for the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance,” said President of the Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas Stella Barrow. “That is the arm of the GCLA that raises salvinia weevils that we release into the lake to fight giant salvinia.”
The community turned out in larger numbers to support the event. Following a setback during the night before where a smoker and eight briskets were stolen, the GCLA was able to serve pulled pork to those in attendance.
The event featured barbecue plates and t-shirts for sale, as well as raffles for three $250 gift cards in order to support the biological defense efforts of the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance for the GLCA. After the event, the GCLA thanked the local community for their support on social media.
“From the Board of Directors of the Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas, our heartfelt thanks for your attendance and support at today’s Annual Labor Day BBQ,” read the announcement from GLCA. “Also, please accept our apology for the unexpected and lengthy delay in providing the meal you paid for and were expecting. For your patience, we are grateful.”
The Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas is a 501(c3) Nonprofit Organization that was formed in 1978 with the original purpose of improving the roads around the lake and to control dangerous floods. Since its inception, the organization has benefited many aspects of Caddo Lake and surrounding areas including supporting the creation of the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge, as well as protecting against the threat of giant salvinia.