Hallsville ISD hosted a Senior Walk at all of the campuses on Friday, May 19. Soon-to-be graduates were congratulated by students at all grade levels for a job well done. The event also serves to inspire younger students to make it to graduation themselves.
Hallsville is one of a number of high schools set to host graduation ceremonies this coming Friday.
Hallsville High School will graduate at 8 p.m. at the stadium. Jefferson High School’s Class of 2023 will also graduate Friday at 8 p.m. at their stadium.
Harleton High School will host graduation at 8 p.m. Friday at their stadium. The Panola Charter Schools system, which includes Texas Early College High School, will host a combined graduation on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Carthage High School’s Performing Arts Center.