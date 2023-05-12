Hallsville High School hosted its Scholarship Awards Ceremony was held Tuesday night for the Class of 2023. The ceremony was held at the Performing Arts Center. Top 10 Percent and honor graduates were awarded over $4.3 million in scholarships.
PHOTOS: Hallsville High School hosts annual scholarship awards ceremony
