The annual Christmas Parade and Light Up the Park ceremony hosted by the Hallsville Lions Club kicked off the holiday season this Tuesday, with record crowds gathering in Hallsville for the annual event.
The parade started off the events Tuesday with hundreds of floats participating in this year’s event.
Immediately following the parade, community members gathered together at the park for the official light up the park ceremony, the lights for which will remain on throughout the Christmas season until Dec. 27.
Additional events for this year include Santa’s Workshop, which is planned for Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Gold Hall in Hallsville. Community members will have the opportunity to make ornaments, decorate cookies, make a toy train and even visit with Santa himself.
Beta Sigma Phi will also be hosting a movie night on Dec. 16 at the park, featuring a screening of “The Star.” Admission to the event is one canned good per person and community members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.
Family Night is also planned for the park on Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., which will include a free hot dog, soda and hot chocolate along with live music and a visit from Santa.