Hallsville North Elementary School recently hosted a Meet the Teacher event for students and parents to attend ahead of the upcoming school year.
The Meet the Teacher event was held on the campus Tuesday to give students and families the opportunity to gather and discuss the coming school year with faculty and staff. The event was attended by Hallsville ISD cheerleaders, North Bobcat Dads and the Hallsville North PTO.
The event featured t-shirts being sold in support of the Hallsville North Elementary, a sign up opportunity for the school’s Spirit Rock initiative and the local Kona-Ice truck open for those in attendance.
Hallsville North Elementary also provided information on a new bell schedule for the 2023-2024 academic year, with the first bell in the mornings at 7:40 a.m., tardy bell at 7:45 a.m., dismissal in the afternoons at 3:30 p.m. and early release day dismissals at 12:30 p.m. The school is set to begin the new academic year on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
“Seeing all of our sweet, smiling students at Meet the Teacher last night brought joy to our hearts,” stated the Hallsville North Facebook page following the event.