Hallsville West Elementary School recently held a ribbon cutting for their new book vending machine. The vending machine was made possible by a grant from the Greater Longview United Way, and it includes two years worth of books to fill it.
Students will earn books from the machine for exhibiting the weekly character traits, going above and beyond to help another, and for academic growth. The first group of deserving (and excited) students were able to select their books last week.
“Thank you to Evan Dolive, Executive Director of the Greater Longview United Way and to Beth Godsey and the Hallsville Education Foundation for making this possible for our students,” the school said.