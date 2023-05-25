Students across Harrison County have enjoyed spending the last few weeks of the school year on various field trips. William B. Travis Elementary School students recently enjoyed a trip to the Longview World of Wonders Museum and the Dallas Aquarium, while Harleton Elementary School students took a trip to the Gregg County Historical Museum and Kids View Park.
PHOTOS: Harrison County-area students enjoy year-end field trips
