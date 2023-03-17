Harrison County FFA students have been competing at various livestock shows the past few months and returned with several awards.
In Hallsville, the Tractor Technician Team of Clay Hendrix, Dax Sullivan, Ryan Shelton and Brayden Denfeld (alternate) competed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo March 5-6, placing fourth in state out of 36 teams. Hendrix was sixth highest individual, and Sullivan was ninth highest.
Students traveled to San Antonio in late February, with Cade Edwards and Trevor Smith exhibiting a 27-foot gooseneck trailer and receiving a blue ribbon. Tucker Soules exhibited his portable group livestock scales and placed first in his class and won his division. Soules received a belt buckle, scholarship and a pile of tools.
Landon Rachal’s fuel trailer that took first in his class at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Ag Mechanics contest. Cade Edwards, Trevor Smith and Jared Martinez’s 27-foot lowboy gooseneck trailer won third.
In Elysian Fields, Karleigh and Keller Robinson were third in class at the Fort Worth Steer Show in Febuary. Brody Baugh and his heifer Buckles were first in class and third in division at the Fort Worth Livestock Show.
In Waskom, Brinlie Williams competed at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Fort Worth Stock Show. James Elkins took first in his class for his barrow at the At the Cross Classic at Trail to Christ Cowboy Church in early February. Darci Jo Whitsett took two firsts, a second, a third, reserve champion duroc and champion light cross at the Carlisle FFA Jackpot.