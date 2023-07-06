Jefferson Salute’s America, the city’s annual holiday celebration, took place once again this Tuesday, which hundreds gathering within the city for a range of planned events. Events began at 6 p.m. with the welcome and invocation for the annual event, as well as the recognition of all active duty service members and veterans present and not. The event hosted the annual Children’s Parade, followed by the Ice Cream Championship competition. The friend’s of the Jefferson Library also held a cake and pie auction fundraiser event, throughout the day for the community to enjoy. Live music was available staring in the evening, with the Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band performing for the community throughout the holiday celebration. The event then wrapped up with the annual Quaker State 500 duck race, before the annual fireworks show began at 9:30 p.m.
