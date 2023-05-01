Jefferson Elementary School’s Teacher of the Month for March is Mrs. McLendon, and this week she hosted an art show for JES students and their families. Artwork from each grade was on display as well as a “graffiti wall,” rainbow wings and an “Art is…” poster where students used one word to tell what art is to them. Mrs. Mac would like to “thank everyone who came out tonight and those special people who helped make this Art Show a great success!”

