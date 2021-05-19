JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School seniors celebrated their upcoming graduation ceremony with a senior car parade through downtown on Tuesday.
The Jefferson High School Bulldogs Class of 2021 drove in cars and ATVs through the historic streets of the bayou city as bystanders, family and friends stood and offered words of congratulations as the students drove down the streets.
Jefferson High School will celebrate the 2021 commencement ceremony at 8 p.m. on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
In the event of rainy weather, the school will move the ceremony indoors to the high school gymnasium and students will be given a select number of tickets for guests. Overflow for the ceremony, if moved indoors, will be in the high school’s Commons area.