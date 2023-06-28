Family Game Day was a success, the Jefferson ISD ACE Program reported. Students and their families enjoyed games of Jenga, tic tac toe, Connect 4 and more.
PHOTOS: Jefferson ISD ACE students, families enjoy game night
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire Chief’s quick action helps save Marshall woman
- Harrison County appraisal district board hears concerns against new chief appraiser
- 45 Cheap Keto Lunch Ideas You'll Never Tire Of
- Train derailment closes Evans Street in Marshall
- Police Reports: June 28, 2023
- Police Reports: June 27, 2023
- SNAP recipients eligible for replacement benefits after storms
- Horoscope for Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Love DIY furniture projects? Turn your passion into a profitable side hustle
- Adam Patric Miller: 20 short observations from a high school teacher at year’s end
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.