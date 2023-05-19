Jefferson ISD hosted its Beginning Band, Intermediate Band, and the High School Band for the 2023 Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 16.
The bands from the Jefferson ISD district performed for the community at the Jefferson High School gymnasium. The bands are under the direction of Shannon Hensley, Daniel Hensley and Kailey Hensley.
The Beginning Band played selections including “Conquest” from Brian Balmages, “Bandroom Boogie” from Michael Sweeney, “Yuki” from Jack Bullock and “Power Rock” from Michael Sweeney.
The Intermediate Band played selections including “Cloud Dancing” from Larry Clark, “Jupiter from The Planets” from Holst arr. Robert W. Smith and “25 or 5 to 4” from Robert Lamm arr. Michael Story.
The Intermediate Band also joined the High School Band for a combined performance of the selection from “The Haunted Music Box” from Eric Rath.
Lastly, High School Band played selections including “Zig Zag” from Sean O’Loughlin, “O Mio Babbino Caro (O My Dear Papa)” from Giacomo Puccini, arr. Johnnie Vinson and highlights from “The Lord of the Rings, Fellowship of the Ring” from Howard Shore, arr. Ralph Ford.