Eight students have been selected from first through fourth grade as Students of the Month at Jefferson ISD Elementary for the month of August.
The students who are chosen as Students of the Month at Jefferson ISD Elementary are selected for their ability to exhibit trustworthiness, respect, caring, citizenship, responsibility and fairness while at school.
The students chosen as Students of the Month include Gentry Lawson and Kinley Fields from the first grade, Blakley Shields and Peyton Munoz from second grade, Kash Grigsby and McKenzi Holt from third grade, and Gavin Johnson and Milah Jimenez from fourth grade.
Students are selected each month through the teachers at the district alongside Jefferson ISD Academic Dean of Students Loriel Lloyd, who helps to present the award to winners. Students who earn the recognition are awarded with a medal and have their pictures taken to be displayed on campus and on the district’s Facebook page.
Winners of the Students of the Month award at Jefferson ISD Elementary discuss their favorite part of school, what they want to be when they grow up, and share fun facts about themselves with Lloyd. Grigsby of the third grade commented on their favorite part of school, saying it was “P.E., but I also like math because I like adding big numbers,” and Johnson of the fourth grade said when they grow up they “want to be a teacher and teach third grade reading.”