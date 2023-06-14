For the fourth year in a row, Lady Chops performed for children of all ages in Marshall this week at Memorial City Hall.
The percussion performer took the stage at the performance center this Tuesday, at a free show sponsored by the Friends of the Marshall Library.
During the performance, children and their families got the chance to go through the years with Lady Chops, learning about percussion and trying out beats themselves.
The show even included an interactive element, with students taking the stage with Lady Chops to try the beats themselves, and trying out the instruments on their own.
Lady Chops, or Elizabeth Vidos, is a professional percussionist whose past work includes performing in the hit show “STOMP.” Her program is called “Drum Roll Please” and included incorporating over 15 different instruments including buckets, body percussion and the Cajun rubboard.
The Friends sponsor a number of programs put on by the library which are outside of the city’s budget, including a wide range of summer performances planned during the Summer Reading program.
One of the upcoming performances planned is the Wildlife on the Move show, which will be hosted in Memorial City Hall on June 27, and is free and open to the public.