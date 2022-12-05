More than 100 parade floats decorated to match this year's snowy theme marched together throughout downtown Marshall on Saturday evening at the annual Wonderland of Lights holiday parade.
The theme of this year's parade was “Let It Snow,” with participants encouraged to dress up their floats to match the holiday spirit.
Over 100 floats, including representatives from local business, government officials and nonprofit organizations, participated in this year’s event.
The parade itself had a wider route to take this year, kicking off of at North Lafayette Street and wrapping around the downtown area, finishing around the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce office in downtown.
Community members flooded the downtown area on Saturday to enjoy the parade, with many traveling from across East Texas to be in Marshall for the occasion.
This week's Wonderland of Lights event includes Pictures with Santa from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; a Christmas Concert in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. at Telegraph Park and Marshall Carols at Memorial City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday; a Christmas Car Show on Saturday at 5 p.m.; and a screening of "The Polar Express" at the Marshall Depot at 6 p.m. on Sunday.