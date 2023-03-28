Marshall ISD’s colorguard teams, including varsity, JV and junior high, came away from MA Nationals as grand national champions this past weekend. All three shows earned first place in their respective division. Each team received the grand national champion award in their division.
The awards are as follows: Youth Soloist winner Iymari Gatlin; Senior 15-16 Soloist winner Oscar Argote; Junior Soloist third place Gracee Robbins; Junior Soloist second place Rainey Tuff; Senior 15-16 Soloist third place Iamyia Gatlin; Junior Winterguard Marshall Junior High School first place; Marshall JV Wintergard first place; Marshall Varsity Wintergard first place.
The JV team also competed at NTCA on Saturday. NTCA is the overall state competition; the JV team walked away with fourth place.