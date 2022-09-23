The Marshall High School Mavericks celebrated their annual community-wide pep rally, carnival and bonfire on Thursday as they prepare for tonight's homecoming game.
The Maverick high school organizations and community businesses hosted games, a pep rally with the Marshall High School cheerleaders, band and drill team, and the annual bonfire on Thursday in preparation for tonight's homecoming game against the Pine Tree High School Pirates at Maverick Stadium.
The Mavericks are set to take on the Pirates with kick off set for 7:30 p.m. The pre-game will include the presentation of the homecoming court and crowning of the 2022-23 homecoming king and queen.