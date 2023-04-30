Marshall High School hosted Decision/College Signing Day for seniors this week, saying “We are so proud of these seniors as they take the next step toward their future. GO MAVERICKS!”
PHOTOS: Marshall High School seniors celebrate College Signing Day
