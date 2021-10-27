Goblins, princesses, witches, superheroes and ghosts all gathered together in harmony on Monday during the annual Marshall ISD Special Programs Fall Festival at the district’s outdoor pavilion.
With plenty of tricks and treats to go around, students and parents played games, dressed up in their Halloween costumes, enjoyed snacks and earned candy during the annual Fall Festival.
Several community organizations and businesses were on hand to host booths of games, allowing children to play and earn candy as they made their way from one of the district’s new outdoor pavilion on the campus of Marshall High School.