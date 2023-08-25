Marshall ISD’s JROTC unit hosted a Parent’s Night and Open House at the JROTC building on Tuesday, welcoming students and parents as the 2023-24 school year began.
The Marshall ISD JROTC Parent’s Night and Open House event welcomed students and parents to the JROTC building to tour the facility, ask instructors any questions for the upcoming school year and provide an opportunity for prospective members to sign up.
“Our Parent’s Night and Open House went amazing this year,” said Marshall ISD Air Force JROTC’s Department Head and Senior Aerospace Science Instructor Master Sgt. Brian Cumberland.
“I was pleasantly surprised by the turnout of parents that not just wanted to come out and see where their cadets learn about leadership, but also how many want to volunteer to help the organization,” Cumberland continued.
Cumberland discussed the activities and benefits of the JROTC unit to attending students and parents before giving the opportunity to speak one-on-one with families.
“As you know, we’re not a military recruiting program,” Cumberland explained to those in attendance. “We’re a citizenship program to teach leadership and everything else.”
Cumberland also detailed interest from cadet leadership regarding the formation of a Booster Club for the Marshall ISD JROTC unit. The Booster Club would assist with fundraising efforts for the JROTC organization to supplement the one fundraiser per semester currently allowed by the district. This would be used for everything from JROTC activities and trips, to equipment and opportunities.
“This could provide more experiences and opportunities for our cadets, and it looks like the parents are ready to step up to the challenge,” said Cumberland. “Our next step will be to reach out to some of our community volunteers to check their interest and start drafting bylaws.”
Marshall ISD’s JROTC unit recently received the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award for the 2022-23 school year, placing the unit in the top five percent of all Air Force JROTC units worldwide. MSgt. Cumberland also earned the 2023 Outstanding Instructor award, which is presented each year to the estimated top 10 percent of instructors worldwide.
“I am really excited for another great year as our cadets grow into Marshall’s leaders of the future,” said Cumberland.