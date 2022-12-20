Marshall’s downtown shops, restaurants and street vendors closed Washington Avenue for a day of shopping and dining on Saturday at the Main Street Christmas Market. This year’s Christmas extravaganza was for perfect gifts you won’t find anywhere else.
PHOTOS: Marshall Main Street hosts Christmas Market
Sadiq King
reporter/editor
Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!
