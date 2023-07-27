The Marshall Public Library hosted its first ever Kid Craft Fair on Wednesday, featuring handmade items for sale by kids for the community.
The Kid Craft Fair showcased handmade items from local kids for sale to the community, with all items priced at $5 or less. The fair also featured the Sugar Shack food truck for those in attendance and provided one free snow cone coupon for all kids to use during the event.
“It’s kids only, with kid-crafted items, and I thought it would be a fun summer event with our theme being “Find Your Voice,” said Marshall Public Library Services Manager Felicia Maden. “They’re kind of finding their own voice and making their own things, and being able to sell them is a really good perk as well!”
The Kid Craft Fair had more than 15 vendors sign up and participate, each featuring the handmade items from kids. Items at the Kid Craft Fair included bracelets, keychains, bookmarks, bags, necklaces and much more.
“I just think it’s great for them,” said attending grandparent Tobie Heden. “They’re learning the value of a dollar and supplies, they’re making a little profit, and they came up with their own business names.”
“It’s all a learning experience,” said Heden.