The Marshall Public Library hosted a Kid Talent Show at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center on Friday.
The Kid Talent Show featured a theme of “Find Your Voice” and showcased the talents of several local participants who performed on stage for the community in attendance. The event was also led in part by Anna Banana, a sing-a-long character of Anne Leslie Tijerina’s, who sang children’s songs and performed.
The Kid Talent Show featured a range of performances by the participating kids, including playing card tricks, a monologue, puppetry and multiple songs. The participating kids included Ashlyn Keith, William Aucoin, Fabian Argote, and Alli and Marley Haynie.
The event also included a presentation of an award by the Marshall Public Library for reading 1,000 books before kindergarten. The award went to Iliana Jacoba, who was cheered on by supporting friends and family.
“This is a program that we have at the library where kids can just read with their families,” said Marshall Public Library Services Manager Felicia Maden.
“It’s a real commitment to read 1,000 books,” said Maden.