Marshall ISD’s William B. Travis Elementary School recently hosted a Meet the Teacher event for grades K-5 for students and parents to meet the staff and faculty ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
The event welcomed students and parents into the campus with attendance from staff and faculty including Principal Tamekia Johnson as well as MISD cheerleaders. The event featured t-shirts sponsored by the McKool Smith Law Firm of Marshall, which will be given to each of the students at the start of the new school year.
“Everybody is so excited to welcome the kids in,” said Johnson. “It seems like we’ll get this break during the summer, but we never realize how much we’re going to miss the kids.”
Recent District Teacher of the Year winner Luzelena Gonzalez, a third grade teacher with 21 years of education experience and an alumni of East Texas Baptist University, was in attendance to meet the students of her classroom and discuss the school year with parents.
“It’s very exciting,” said Gonzalez. “Just meeting the new face and the new kids, it’s exciting.”
Many of the teachers put together gifts for their students who attended the event and also provided best practices information for parents to use at home with their children as the new school year progresses.
“It’s very important for us to be proactive, to let parents know who we are and what we’re offering for the kids,” said Johnson.
The first day of school is set for Aug. 15.
“What we’re doing is we have to prepare mentally, emotionally, and physically for their needs,” explained Johnson. “We do that to make sure that they have a strong foundation, and a lot of the work behind the scenes just propels them before the learning begins.”