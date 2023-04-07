Both Marshall and Waskom elementary students recently competed in robotics competitions. Sam Houston Elementary School reported students "had a great experience and showing today. The second half of our robotics team competed today. They had a blast along with their coaches Mrs. Cox and Dr. Hurd. Our future engineers have made our campus and district proud." Waskom Elementary School reported students also had a great time at competition.
PHOTOS: Marshall, Waskom students take part in robotics competition
- Special to the News Messenger
