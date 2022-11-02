The Michelson Museum of Art held its annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event in downtown Marshall on Saturday to display traditional art from the holiday and to share Latino culture with the community.
“When I think of Día de los Muertos, it’s a celebration for us to come together,” said Board Member Orlando Valle, “and to remember the lives of our loved ones, remember the things they loved and how much we love them.”
Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican and Latin American holiday that commemorates the life and death of loved ones. The holiday is marked by the display of colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons). Traditionally, altars called “las ofrendas” (meaning “offerings”) are set up in homes to welcome the souls of the dead home.
Executive Director Dinora Harris was very happy to see the community coming together to learn about a tradition from Mexico.
“That, to me alone, is so special,” she said.
Previously, the Michelson Museum’s Day of the Dead celebration’s altar was designed by a single designer, but this year it was designed by eight Harrison County residents.
Valle, who grew up in Marshall, was one of this year’s altar designers. Orange marigolds are purposefully placed around the altar to attract the spirits of loved ones. Harris, who is originally from Guatemala, noticed a child that night that had made a sugar skull.
“When he was leaving,” she recalled, “he said, ‘I made this for my grandfather who passed away, and I’m going to put it in my bedroom for him, and I thought, “OK, we did it.”