Marshall’s Texas State Technical College graduated more than 100 students during the college’s Summer 2023 commencement on Tuesday at Memorial City Hall.
The sold-out event was attended by friends and families cheering as graduates received either their certificates of completion or their associate of applied science degrees from TSTC. The event featured TSTC Provost Bart Day as speaker.
Day told graduates about the importance of becoming the best in their chosen careers.
“I’m so honored to be a part of your special day graduates,” said Day.
The event also featured a written message from Day where he congratulated graduates on reaching their goal, and discussed how learning is a lifetime journey.
“New technologies will continue to emerge on the world stage. Be the one who sets the pace rather than the one playing catch-up,” read the message from Day. “And always remember that TSTC is right here to help you keep the technical edge. Never, ever, ever stop learning!”
Due to the large number of graduating electrical lineworker and management technology students, the ceremony was divided in two in order to accommodate all of the TSTC students walking across the stage to receive their diploma. One student who earned his associate degree in electrical lineworker and management technology, Colt Kimbrough, also earned the Provost’s Outstanding Achievement Award and will be starting an internship with Farmers Electric Cooperative.
“I went from not knowing anything about linework and not having any connection to be able to get into it, to being able to have an internship and a chance to grow myself,” said Kimbrough.
Day congratulated the TSTC SkillsUSA competitors, stating the college has won more medals in the competition than all two and four year colleges in Texas. He also thanked the attending veterans from graduates to staff, faculty, and guests, before the presentation of diplomas began.
“It’s always exciting to see our graduating students and their supporters mark such a great milestone in their lives,” said Day. “We wish them all of the success that hard work and dedication bring.”