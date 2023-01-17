Hundreds of community members gathered in downtown Marshall on Monday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade hosted by the Harrison County NAACP.
Floats from local organizations, single members, business and more started at the historical Harrison County courthouse for Monday’s event, riding around the building and down Washington Street.
Floats were decorated for the occasion, many with phrases such as “This is Power” and other decorations written celebrating with this year’s theme.
This was the kick off for this year’s series of events planned by the Harrison County NAACP, with an outdoor gospel choir planned for Monday afternoon and a banquet to close out the evening of events.
This is the first year in the last two that the organization has been able to host its annual banquet, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All events planned for the day of celebration help to support the NAACP, and its yearly operations in Harrison County.