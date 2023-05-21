Price T. Young Elementary School hosted a kindergarten graduation on Monday, May 15. "Thank you to all of our parents who came out to show your support for our graduates!" the school wrote on Facebook. "Congratulations to the Kindergarten graduating Class of 2023. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you!"
PHOTOS: Price T. Young Elementary School hosts kindergarten graduation
- Special to the News Messenger
