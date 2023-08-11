The Sam Houston STEM Elementary School campus hosted a Meet the Teacher event on Monday to welcome parents and students ahead of the upcoming school year.
The community gathered in the Sam Houston STEM Elementary School cafeteria for staff introductions as well as identifying student rosters, following a brief message looking ahead to the new school year by current Principal Angela Fitzpatrick, who was recently identified as the lone finalist for superintendent at Karnak ISD.
Parents and students were then allowed to enter classrooms on campus to meet the teachers and ask any questions, or discuss expectations for the school year. The Meet the Teacher event welcomed grades K-5 to the campus and also featured the Kona-Ice truck open for those in attendance.
“The faculty and staff are going to be the one who run this campus to make sure your students are ready to go, and ready to be a productive citizen in the community, or wherever they decide to be,” Fitzpatrick said to the attending parents and students in the cafeteria.
“They are ready. They are willing. And they are very capable of making sure your scholar is going to be educated this year,” said Fitzpatrick.