Vintage and collector cars lined the streets of downtown Marshall on Saturday as another gathering of the Marshall Main Street’s Second Saturday Car Show met up to show off their rides.
Dozens of new and classic cars of all makes, models and colors packed downtown Marshall on Saturday as part of Marshall Main Street’s Second Saturday Car Show and Cruise Night.
The Second Saturday Car Shows will continue through November, along with the Cruise Nights. The daytime car shows begin at 2 p.m. and Cruise Nights run from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Marshall.
The next events are set for Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
All are welcome to participate in the events.
For more information, follow Marshall Main Street on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/MainStreetMarshallTX/