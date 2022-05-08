Tooting horns and laughter filled the truck as the annual Touch a Truck event returned to downtown Marshall Saturday, featuring dozens of specialty vehicles.
The free family event was presented by The Rotary Club of Marshall and Marshall Main Street. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the event offered children a chance to get in the driver’s seat of a big rig and also have a little fun by throwing beach balls in a dump truck.
“The Rotary Club of Marshall and Marshall Main Street are encouraged by the tremendous community support from local businesses, the City of Marshall, Harrison County, vehicle participants, nonprofit organizations, and volunteers,” Stormy Nickerson, Touch A Truck Co-Chair, shared previously.
“After missing Touch-A-Truck in 2020 and 2021, The Rotary Club of Marshall and Marshall Main Street are proud to bring this exciting event back,” added Touch-A-Truck Co-Chair Brian Somerford. “As COVID is still a concern, we are doing what we can to make the event safe. Marshall Main Street will provide a handwashing station, and Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council will provide hand sanitizer at every event.”
In addition to the vehicles and activities, The Rotary Club of Marshall displayed an iron lung machine used in the treatment of polio. This machine was captured last month by CNN on the feature story of Texas native and attorney Paul Alexander.
“The eradication of polio worldwide is one of the primary causes for Rotary International,” said Nickerson.
Families and kids were encouraged to check out many vehicles they see every day and are not often accessible. Some of this year’s lineup included:
- SWAT vehicle and a deputy vehicle from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Construction vehicles from the Harrison County Road & Bridge Department
- Big rig from Ford Family
- Ram and animal control truck from the Marshall Police Department
- Ambulance from Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Champion EMS Service
- An eight seat limo golf cart from Central Title Company and the Hayes Family
- Boat and truck from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- 1947 Jeep Willys from the Palmer Family
- 1950s John Deere tractor from East Texas Office Supplies
- Forestry bucket truck from Asplundh Tree Expert Company
- School bus with preschool car seats from Marshall ISD