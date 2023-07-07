Since the 1970s, the City of Uncertain has hosted a special parade celebrating Independence Day with the whole community. 2023 was no exception, with the annual Caddo Lake Boat parade sponsored by the city council.
Twelve participants were entered into this year’s competition, with the parade led this year by Captain Patrick Collins. Judges for the boat competition on Tuesday included Kristi Thomas, Jessica Morris and Hattie Lee Hackler.
Prizes were awarded for first through third place, with cash prizes given to the winners of this year’s competition.
The event is an annual tradition for Uncertain, which has been held and hosted by the city for about 50 years. The event began small, with a simple parade down the streets of Uncertain, and later grew to the annual boat parade hosted on the lake every year.
During Tuesday’s parade, community members were also able to enjoy live music at Johnson’s Ranch Marina, with a performance by Tildon Gillum. Face painting was also available at the ranch, where hundreds of community members gathered for the parade this year.