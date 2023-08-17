Waskom ISD and Harleton ISD each welcomed students to their campuses on Wednesday for the first day of school in the new 2023-24 school year.
Waskom ISD
Waskom students, new and returning, were greeted on Wednesday morning for the first day of school at the elementary campus with the help of WISD cheerleaders and the football team. Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said the district overall is having a great first day to start the new school year.
“We had the football team and the cheerleaders come and greet the elementary students, so they opened the doors and got the kids out of cars,” said Patty. “We just had a big welcome party for our elementary babies. For some of them, it’s the first time they’ve been on campus.”
“We’ve had a really good first day,” Patty continued. “Everything seems to be calm and quiet and the kids seem to be really happy. We’re getting those first day jitters out of the way, and learning some rules and procedures.”
The district recently held a convocation to welcome staff and faculty ahead of the school year, and provide opportunities to introduce themselves and to ask questions in preparation for the academic year.
“We just had a really good time and we got the teachers all pumped up and excited for the school year,” said Patty.
Waskom ISD will be hosting the Meet the Wildcats event on Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the football field. The event will celebrate the new school year with an introduction for the different sports teams at Waskom ISD and is open to the community to attend.
Harleton ISD
Harleton ISD also welcomed students on Wednesday morning for the first day at school across their campuses. Harleton ISD High School Principal Crystal Brock said their campus put on a fashion show to review the dress code as part of a general assembly.
“We are having a great first day at Harleton High School,” said Brock. “We began the day with a general assembly and introduced our wonderful staff. Our senior students helped us review our dress code policies with a fashion show. All of our students have been polite and seem ready to begin the new school year. Classes have started for the day, and we are lucky to have an amazing staff that has spent the week preparing to positively impact the lives of our students.
“It is always a great day to be a Wildcat,” said Brock.
Staff and faculty of Harleton ISD recently gathered at Walker’s Mill ahead of the 2023-24 school year to gather for introductions and fellowship. The district described the experience on their official Facebook page as a great kickoff to the new school year.
“HISD began the 23-24 school year at the Walker’s Mill venue, enjoying good food, great fellowship as a staff, and lots of fun!” The Harleton ISD Facebook page announcement read. “We enjoyed dominoes, a corn hole tournament, and just visiting each other. What a great kickoff to our school year!”