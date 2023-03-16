The fastest growing sport in the United States has a new home here in Marshall, with the city turning the convention center into four separate pickleball courts during specific times of the year.
The new special initiative started this Tuesday and will run every Tuesday and Wednesday in March and May at the Marshall Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
First thing Tuesday morning saw the courts already packed full of pickleball fans from all over East Texas, including those traveling in from Longview, Elysian Fields and more mixed in with locals already familiar with the game.
“It’s cool, it’s something new,” said Main Street Manager Lacy Burson.
The event is $10 per person per day to play on the courts, and includes a number of food trucks on site at the convention center offering a variety of products available for purchase.
The series came after a number of community members came forward during public comments at a City Council meeting to discuss adding a pickleball court line to one or more of the basketball courts being renovated during Marshall’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Now pickleball enthusiasts will have a space to play the game here in Marshall.
The Game
Pickleball is known as the fastest growing sport in the country, largely due to its ability to be played by people of all ages and skill levels.
The game is often compared to a mixture of ping-pong, badminton and tennis, and is played on a modified badminton-sized court with a lowered tennis net.
Using paddles and a pickleball, players take turns playing in singles or doubles, serving the ball underhand from one corner to the opposite corner of the court.
The players then allow the ball to be volleyed back and forth, bouncing once between each hit, until both sides have returned the volley at least once. After that time players no longer have to wait for the ball to bounce once before they can return a hit, though if they choose to volley the ball back without a bounce they must be sure to remain outside of the marked off front 15 feet of the court.
The volley is over if a player breaks this rule, or if the ball is hit out of bounds or bounces twice on one side.
For more information on the sport, and how to get started learning about pickleball, community members can check out www.usapickleball.org.