Community members who visited Piney Park during its inaugural Christmas season have a lot to look forward to with the parks opening of its first ever Fall Festival, planned for Sept. 9 through Oct. 29 this year.
“We have made a lot of changes, a lot of things are better,” said owner Natalie Stanley.
The park has gotten a Halloween makeover for the Fall Festival, with the famous lighted Christmas trail transformed into a spooky trail walk.
“The whole park is family friendly,” Stanley said, “If you’re looking for a scary thrill trail, this is not the place for you.”
The walk will now feature a cemetery, skeletons, witches a pumpkin patch and much more, with the regular photo opportunities and lighted walkways still available to those who attend.
Half way through the trail walk, community members can also enjoy ice cream and snow cones from a vendor, or purchase drinks from the business’s drink bar.
“We always like to offer a little break half way through the trail, and we will still offer that during the Fall Festival,” Stanley said.
Along with the trail walk, community members will have the opportunity to try the park’s light maze, which Stanley said has been moved, reconfigured and made much larger than the previous year’s maze.
Spider webs and accompanying spiders will give the maze a spooky feel as community members make their way to the center of the light maze, before working their way out again.
Along with the maze, community members can try out the park’s new and improved slide, which now allows younger children to ride through on their own without adult accompaniment.
A new attraction will also be welcomed to the park for this fall festival, with the addition of cannon blasters community members can use to shoot tennis balls at far-off targets.
Each ticket gets community members the chance to utilize the cannon blasters once, with additional turns available at an extra fee.
“We really wanted to make sure the lines weren’t too long for this attraction, and we also didn’t want to make everyone pay for it to use, so everyone gets to try it once with their tickets, and any additional times they’ll have a small fee,” Stanley said.
An additional jumper will also be available to community members who visit the park, with three total now available for children to play on, with one designated this year to younger children.
A 30-foot pumpkin tree will also welcome community members to the park for this year’s Fall Festival. The park has also had a full renovation, which involved the removal of grass and clay dirt, and replacing them with turf to avoid the mud putting a damper on visitors’ plans.
“We are excited, last year we were only open for the Christmas season so were super thrilled to have everyone able to visit for double the time this year,” Stanley said, “It makes the holidays more special when we are celebrating them all together.”
Stanley added that the park is running a special where for the first two days of the opening Fall Festival, Sept. 9 and 10, military members and veterans can enter the park for free with a military ID.
The park is open Monday through Thursday 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale through the parks website at www.pineypark.com.