Ty Coulter, a representative of the new Piney Park, a Christmas themed amusement park slated to open in Marshall later this year, spoke to the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday.
Coulter is a member of the family-based development group for the project, which consists of his father Jimmy Coulter Sr., and his brother Jimmy Coulter Jr. and Jake Coulter. The Coulter family is joined in the project by long-time family friends and investment partners Douglas and Natalie Stanley.
He said that the group has no large outside investors, and decided instead to fund the project privately. The business has already been working with the city of Marshall and the MEDCO to open at its intended location off of Martin Lake Loop, striking up a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement which was approved by council last week.
For more information on this agreement community members can go to www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/news/city-approved-chapter-380-economic-development-agreement-with-new-proposed-piney-park/article_5fd004b0-d549-11eb-9481-730600908d93.html.
During Thursday’s presentation Coulter outlined the groups plans for the amusement park, saying that they are hoping to utilize the city’s current Wonderland of Lights event, adding onto it to encourage visitors to spend a whole weekend in the Marshall area.
The park will be a walk through Christmas lights attraction, distinguishing them from other Christmas drive-thru lights displays which Coulter said leave community members with only a small window of lights to enjoy, and long wait times.
“If you go down to any of these areas, you see lines of cars backed up for miles, we don’t want that,” he said.
The group’s plans for a walk through event, which features a large parking lot with overflow parking, allows for community members to get out and get right to the fun.
Along with a trail of lights walk through display, which ends with a 20 foot tunnel of lights, community members will have a wide range of entertainment options while visiting the park.
Coulter said that the park will feature two jumbo jumpers for children to bounce on, as well as a hay bale play area and petting zoo. Slide mountain, a hill featuring a potato sack slide, will also be available for children to play on while visiting that park, and Santa Claus will also be on site.
Short, relaxing hay rides through the lights will also be available for visitors, as well as a gift shop and more.
“We wanted to look at all of the issues that other similar amusement parks were having, and we wanted to make sure those were non-issues going in,” Coulter said. “Basically, we wanted to be the best.”
Coulter said that the goal of the amusement park is to open by November 2021, with 10 part-time positions offered for the first season.
Additional plans to expand the park, including adding a fall festival, as well as additional employees are in the works for future seasons, according to Coulter.
The city council will once again address Piney Park at the next Marshall City Council meeting scheduled for July 8, where council members will have the opportunity to officially annex the land where the park is located into the city limits. The land is located at the I-20, Hwy. 59 intersection.