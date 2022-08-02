On Saturday a plane flying over Harrison County, from Terrell was forced to make an emergency landing outside of Marshall city limits, with no injuries reported to the pilot.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that over the weekend a plane inbound to Harrison County piloted by Robert Long of Kansas City MO. was experiencing sputtering and power loss.
The plane first reported issues around Hallsville, but was able to quickly go back to normal operation. However, five miles west of Marshall the plane then lost power and went into a glide.
The state reported that the pilot was able to find an open field on the west end of Fisher Rd one half mile west outside of Marshall and performed an emergency landing in the field.
The aircraft sustained damage during the landing and struck a metal livestock gate and fence line. The pilot was not injured. The scene was held by DPS until FAA investigators arrived.