The streets of downtown Jefferson were tractor central on Saturday as antique tractors lined Austin Street in front of the Jefferson General Store as part of the first ever Antique Tractor Show.
The show, hosted by Jefferson business owners Diamond Don and Francene Rainey, brought dozens of antique tractors to downtown Jefferson for spectators to enjoy.
“This is the first Antique Tractor Show in Jefferson and we plan to make it annual event,” Coordinator Francene Rainey of Diamond Don Event Center said. “We just thought it would be really cool to have the antique tractors come to Jefferson with how historic the downtown is. We also hope this event will increase exposure to downtown Jefferson.”
Hundreds came to watch the tractors plow their way through the historic streets during a parade that also ran in front of the historic Marion County Courthouse which is currently under restoration.
“We’ve had a really, really good response,” Rainey said.
Tractor drivers on Saturday also pitted their machine against the others in the show during the Slow Tractor Race.
The remainder of this month and October are set to busy for the bayou town as several events are slotted in the coming weeks.
Fly-In
Next up in Jefferson is the 2019 Wings N’ Wheels Fly-In benefiting the Cypress River Airport in Jefferson is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28th at the airport.
“We will have the Corvettes, hot rods and other show cars meet up in front of the Jefferson General Store on Austin Street and at 10 a.m. we will caravan out to the airport where we will host the car show,” Hollis Shadden said on Thursday. “Last year we had about 30 cars and this year I’m hoping for about 50.”
There is no charge for those wishing to participate in the car show and they can just show up the morning of Sept. 28 in front of the General Store.
A barbecue plate lunch at $10 per person and $5 per child under 10 years old will be served at the Aviator’s Airport Diner on site, the one day a year that the restaurant is open. Lunch sales benefit the Cypress River Airport.
Fly-In Organizer LuAnn Johnson said the event is free and open to the public and guests can expect to see a variety of antique and vintage airplanes, including a 1943 Steerman, a 1958 Piper Apache, Cessna 172s, a Bonanza and more.
The Fly-In has been held annually for more than a decade to benefit the airport and airplanes should begin landing about 10 a.m. on Sept. 28.
The airport is located off of Hwy 143, east of Jefferson off of Cypress River Airport Road.
City Wide Rummage Sale
To kick off the month of October, the bi-annual Jefferson City Wide Rummage Sale is set for Oct. 4-6 in downtown and will be hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Each spring and fall, the Chamber hosts the rummage sale which is free to the public and invites area homeowners to come sell their unwanted treasures. Many local businesses also participate in the rummage sale and booths will be set up at the Jefferson Flea Market as well.
A map of all the participating places will be available at the Chamber on Oct. 3.
The sale begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 4, shuts down about 5 p.m. and reopens about 8 a.m. Oct. 5 before again shutting down about 5 p.m. On Oct. 6, the sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration to participate in the sale ends at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. Registration can also be made online at Calendar of Events#!event/register/2019/10/4/jefferson-city-wide-rummage-sale-fall
Burn Run Biker Benefit
The annual Jefferson Burn Run Biker Benefit, formerly the Boo Run Benefit, is a biker rally benefiting burn survivors through the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation and Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville.
This year’s event is set for Oct. 11-13 in downtown Jefferson and will see hundreds of bikers gather for the cause.
From live bands, to bike runs, bike games, a bike show, live auctions and a raffle for a 2019 motorcycle, this year’s event has it all.
For more information about the benefit, visit http://www.jeffersonburnbenefit.com.
Texas Bigfoot Conference
The annual event to celebrate the East Texas legend Bigfoot is set for Oct. 18 and 19 at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center, located at 305 East Austin Street in Jefferson.
With tickets selling out each year, guests are encouraged to get their tickets in advance or they will miss the elusive creature yet again.
The event will kick off at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 with a catered dinner before the guest speakers take the stage on Oct. 19.
This year’s speakers and presenters include James “Bobo” Fay, Cliff Barackman, Lyle Blackburn, Ken Gerhard, Chester Moore and Shelly Covington-Montana.
To find out more about the conference or purchase an advance ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-texas-bigfoot-conference-tickets-39489075889