Buddy Power Promotions and its team of local volunteers have officially announced the organizations plans for the first year of the revived Stagecoach Days weekend event, planned for May 20-22 in Marshall.
Founder of the organization Buddy Power said that this is the first year that the event has been planned for around 30 years, after it was initially created in 1984 by Carolyn Abney.
The event is being conducted by Buddy Power Promotions, a nonprofit organization, which is focused on the promotion of local community, history and the arts.
Planned Events
This year’s festival will feature a wide range of events over a three-day period, spread out across Marshall. The events will be focused in three separate areas, the Marshall downtown square and Telegraph Park, The Starr Family Home State Historical Site, and the Marshall Depot — as well as potentially out at Josey Ranch.
The event will kick off Friday at noon at the Marshall Depot, with the Miss Loose Caboose performance, run by Fran Hurley at the Ginocchio restaurant.
Along with the traditional Stagecoach in downtown Marshall, as well as stagecoach rides, the event will feature a petting zoo and animal adoption event in downtown, which will both run for the full three-day event.
Performances by the Buffalo Soldiers, an historical group of Black soldiers, will be held during the weekend-long event. Community members can also expect a number of presentations from the Caddo Nation, as well as historically relevant plays presented throughout the event in various locations.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the event will feature a parade in downtown Marshall, kicking off on Crockett Street and making its ways around downtown. Power extended an invitation to local politicians, businesses, and community members interested in participating in the parade to come out and take part in the planned event.
Additionally, a trail ride down Stagecoach Road will also take place during the event, followed by additional trail rides offered to the community.
Children will also get the chance to participate in a stick horse race at the Starr Home on Saturday, the prizes of which will feature certificates for free trail rides.
A presentation of a play showcasing the shooting of Maurice Barrymore in Marshall will also take place during the event, planned for Saturday at the Depot. A street dance will round out events Saturday night at Telegraph Park.
Additionally during the event, community members will be able to browse a vendors market, which will feature over 60 locally owned vendors selling a variety of wares throughout the event, including home goods, food, crafts, and more.
Rolling Thunder, the historical cannon, will also be in Marshall during the event.
Volunteers Needed
Power and his team are part of a nonprofit organization working to bring this event back to life in Marshall, and to do so the group said that they are in need to sponsorship and volunteers for all of the planned functions.
Volunteers are needed to assist the group in running day-to-day items during the event, including assisting with the stagecoach rides, the stick horse race, the parade and many more things.
Additionally, community members who are interested in participating in either the vendor market, the parade, or even as a volunteer can contact the organization at buddypowerpromotions@gmail.com.
Power said that the organization is also selling advertising space for the planned pamphlet given out during the event, which will be given to each guest and will include a map and list of planned events and times for the weekend long festival.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the festival, with more information available at www.facebook.com/buddypowerpromotions.