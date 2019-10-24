The 19th annual Harvest Festival is planned for Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Marshall.
Event organizer, Pastor Geno Munds, said that the event is a way to bring the community together.
“It’s a way for us to celebrate out involvement in the community in a place that parents know their kids are going to be safe,” Munds said.
He took over organizing the event four years ago when the Marshall Main Street Board decided to stop hosting it due to conflicts with planning other events.
“We went to them and said that we really cared about this event and our church really enjoyed participating in it,” Munds said, “So they gave me the opportunity to help organize it.”
He works in coordination with Marshall Main Street to put on the event every year, which he said continues to grow larger.
Last year Munds estimated that there were between 8,000 and 10,000 people in attendance, and expects more again for this year.
“It’s great because everything is free, and we are having it on the 29th so we don’t compete with other local events,” Munds said, “That way kids can really go home with a ton of candy this year.”
During the event about 40 businesses and organizations will be set up downtown passing out candy to children.
The event will also offer bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo and hay rides, all at no cost to the community.
Munds said that his goal for this year is to create a flow to the event, so community members don’t have to wait in lines for candy or attractions.
“It’s a great opportunity for downtown businesses because it brings so many people down town,” Munds said.
He said that it also allows local businesses and organizations to get their names out to the community, and have fun while they do it.
“This isn’t necessarily about celebrating Halloween, this event is truly focused on celebrating the community and bringing people together,” Munds said.
Anyone with questions or an interest in participating in the event can contact Munds at 318-230-6744 to get involved.