HALLSVILLE — A soon-to-be-new Hallsville ISD campus just got a boost from the Greater Longview United Way organization.
The nonprofit has pledged to provide books for the new Hallsville ISD West Elementary School’s book vending machine for the next five years.
The Greater Longview United Way organization’s Read to Succeed initiative provides area schools and other nonprofits with fully stocked book vending machines to help promote literacy in the East Texas community.
The organization partnered with Wellness Pointe in Longview to not only provide the book vending machines to several area schools, but also to keep them fully stocked for the next five years.
Schools throughout Gregg and Harrison counties applied to the program’s initiative, and six grant recipients were selected, including Hallsville West Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School at Longview ISD, Pine Tree Junior High School at Pine Tree ISD, Chandler Elementary School at Kilgore ISD, Spring Hill Intermediate School at Spring Hill ISD and the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines.
Hallsville ISD’s new West Elementary School is currently under construction on East Loop 281 and Page Road in Longview. The $29.7 million campus is set to open for the start of the 2022-23 school year. The campus is being constructed as part of the district’s $55 million bond passed by voters in 2019.
The new campus will join other schools in the district to house book vending machines. Hallsville Intermediate School and Hallsville North Elementary School house book vending machines already.
The book vending machines allow students to earn a token by good behavior or grades and then use the token to purchase a new book from the book vending machine, which houses a diversity of book topics and reading levels.