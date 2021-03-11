Spring is in the air and for East Texas students that means a week-long break from school.
While most East Texas schools and colleges are out of class this week or next week, there are plenty of local activities to try out during spring break.
Marshall
Marshall has museums, movies, batting cages and places where children can bounce some of their excess energy out.
Parents can hit a home run by swinging the family over to The Infield Downtown for a turn in the batting cages. The facility boasts four batting cages and a lounge area and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. The Infield Downtown is located at 315 North Washington Avenue. For more information, call 903-353-5956.
Parents can take their children to Kidz Zone, located at 3000 South Washington Avenue to let them bounce out their excess energy on the many indoor trampolines. Kidz Zone is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 903-935-7100.
Marshall offers several museums in its city limits, including the Michelson Museum of Art, located at 216 North Bolivar Street. The museum also houses a children’s activity room and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Texas and Pacific Railway Depot, located at 800 North Washington Avenue allows visitors tour a history of the local railroad. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Harrison County Historical Museum offers exhibits at two different locations, the Historic Harrison County Courthouse and Memorial City Hall. The museum features several exhibits and a Children’s Discovery Center. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 903-702-7777.
Marshall Cinema is currently showing “Chaos Walking,” “The Croods: A New Age,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Marksman,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” For more information, call 903-935-5662.
Jefferson
Texas’ State Parks are now open at full capacity thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order and camping rentals are available at both Lake O’ the Pines and Caddo Lake in Marion County. Those not wanting to stay the night can take a day trip for some fishing or boating.
Jefferson also offers several kayak rental locations downtown for guests to grab a kayak and hit the Big Cypress River. There are also boat tours available on the bayou through Turning Basin Riverboat Tours, located at 200 Bayou Street. For more information or to set up a reservation, call 903-665-2222.
With spring comes babies and the Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari has plenty of furbabies on hand for guests to see and feed as they drive through the park viewing the many different exotic animals before stopping at the petting zoo area for a photo opportunity. The safari is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday and is located at 1782 North U.S. Hwy 59. For more information, call 903-665-0053.
The Historic Jefferson Railway offers narrated rides at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The depot opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and is located at 400 East Austin Street. For more information, call 866-398-2038.
Karnack
The Laffy Happy Arcade offers food and fun for families from noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The arcade is located at 16091 State Hwy 43 North. For more information, call 903-407-4242.
Karnack also offers kayaking fun for the beginner or practiced kayaker at Ole Mossy’s Up River Kayak Rentals and Boat Tours LLC. In addition to kayak rentals, boat tours on Caddo Lake are available. Ole Mossy’s is located at 1325 Moxley Camp Rd. For more information, call or text 903-399-4378 or 903-679-9449.