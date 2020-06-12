The Marshall Public Library will again host its annual summer reading program with a plot twist: the program will be delivered curbside! Library staff has prepared packets to encourage individuals of all ages to read during the summer months. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.”
Children will receive reading logs to record the number or titles of books that they have listened to or read. As in previous summers, readers will “read for a bead.” Beads can be added to a chain, included in each packet, for every book a child has listened to or read. Brag tags will be rewarded for every fifth and 10th book read.
Adults are also invited to participate in the summer reading challenge and read books in eight categories such as “Once Upon a Time” (read a historical fiction novel) and “Rapunzel” (read a book longer than 350 pages). Tweens and teens can choose to participate in either the adult reading challenge or the “Read for a Bead” challenge.
New in 2020 are summer family activity challenges. Families can earn up to 32 additional brag tags for completing tasks together such as writing a fairy tale, playing a board game, trying a new recipe, or having a dance party. Included in each packet is a resource list with ideas to help families get started. Throughout the summer, pop-up activities and opportunities for additional beads and brag tags will be posted on Facebook, the library’s website, and shared with curbside visitors.
During the summer months, the library will continue to offer curbside delivery of library materials Monday-Friday. Library card holders may reserve books via their library account or call the library to request books. Individuals without a library card may complete an application curbside to receive one.
Other continuing services include access to eBooks via the Overdrive/Libby app, Wi-Fi availability in the library parking lot, access to online digital resources, and information and reference help over the phone or by email.
Tax forms and voter registration forms are also available for curbside delivery.
For further information, individuals are encouraged to contact the library by calling (903) 935-4465 Monday-Friday between 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., visiting www.marshallpubliclibrary.org, or by emailing info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.