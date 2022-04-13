Police Chief makes plea to community for information on recent violent crimes in Marshall

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth made a plea to the public this week, asking the community for their help in halting the rise in violent crime that has occurred in the area by sharing any information they have with his department.
Since the beginning of March, Marshall has seen two murders, one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a mother and her two small children, and two instances of violence with a knife — including one stabbing.
“I ask that everyone in our community be vigilant and to share what they know. These senseless, violent attacks do not occur in a vacuum, and people in our community have information that is critical to solving these crimes,” Carruth said.
“We cannot force anyone to provide that information to us, but the only way to bring peace to our city is to bring those participating in these shootings to justice,” he added. “We must all work together so that no more lives are lost, and we can feel safe in our homes. No one should be afraid to leave their homes or be concerned that the type of vehicle they drive could be targeted by criminals because of the make, model or color of that vehicle.”
The two murder victims were Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Marshall and Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., also 20 and of Marshall. One arrest was made in McMillian’s case thus far, with the alleged perpetrator’s name unavailable due to the fact that he is a juvenile, police said.
Additionally, on Sunday this week, a woman and her two small children were shot at multiple times while driving around South Garrett Street in Marshall. Both the woman and her children only received minor injuries, according to police, who stated that they did not believe that the family was the intended victims of the attack.
Marshall police and the Harrison County Crimestoppers released a video Tuesday of a suspect vehicle involved in Sunday’s shooting, requesting that anyone in the community who recognizes the car come forward with the information.
“The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are aware that our community is very concerned with the recent increase in violent crime in Marshall. We share that concern with you,” Carruth said, “We want everyone to know that we take these incidents seriously and are utilizing every tool at our disposal to identify and arrest those involved and bring an end to these violent crimes.”
Carruth explained that the MPD is working with other agencies to assist in their response to the recently rise in violent crime, including local, state and federal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.
“We will put a stop to this senseless violence, but information is the key. Our officers cannot be everywhere all the time, and investigations like this are built on information that is shared by those who have it,” he said.
Carruth asked that if community members have information that they believe will help, that they call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. For community members who wish to provide anonymous information, they can call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.