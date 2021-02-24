Police Chief Cliff Carruth will present to the Marshall City Council on Thursday, during the groups bi-monthly meeting, the Marshall Police Department’s 2020 Racial Profiling Report.
This is an annual report required by law to be submitted by March 1 and must include data on motor vehicle related contact any police department has made.
City Manager Mark Rohr will also give an update report on the city of Marshall’s winter storm event during the meeting.
Additionally, the city will consider a resolution to cancel the general election for Districts 1, 2 and 4 after all three district’s incumbent candidates were the sole applicants to file for the three positions.
If approved, this would mean that only residents of District 3 will vote for a new city councilmember in May, due to Mayor Terri Brown opting to not rerun for her position. Candidates John Flowers and Jennifer Truelove are running for the position. Councilmembers will also consider a resolution to announce the appointments of Election Officers for the upcoming May election during Thursday’s meeting.
The Marshall Economic Development Corporation will also present to councilmembers as well, on an incentive for project composite, which has been in the works since 2020.
The incentive for the project exceeds $50,000 and therefore requires council approval before moving forward.
Eric Powell, the city’s Public Works director, will present a resolution for councilmembers to consider for a contract extension with Pete McCarty Oil Company, Inc. to provide fuel for the City of Marshall during the meeting as well.
Additionally, applications for Marshall’s Small Business Grant program will be considered.
Councilmembers will also address a resolution Thursday to update the authorized City of Marshall Representatives at TEXPOOL, which will be presented by the interim city finance director.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.