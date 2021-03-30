Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek the public’s help in searching for 13-year-old Patricia Wilson, who has been reported as a runaway/missing person from the northwestern area of the county, near Harleton.
“The female left her residence on Nash Road on March 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m. and stated she was going to go jogging around the lake at Lake Deerwood,” a press release from HCSO stated. “When she left her residence she had bottles of water and did not return home.”
Patrice is described as a white female. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black top. Patrice stands at 5’2”, weighs 110 pounds, has green eyes and dyed black hair. Her hair is naturally blonde, officers said.
If anyone has information on the location of Patrice, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or 911.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Idaryian Yanmar Fletcher was arrested March 29 on four warrants from Ouachita Parish.
David Lamar Harrison Jr. was arrested March 29 on charges of a parole violation.
Jennifer Leah Herrin was arrested March 29 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Waylon Franklin Sims Jr. was arrested March 29 on U.S. Marshal’s service charges.
Issac Duane Terrell was arrested March 29 on charges of terroristic threat cause fear of immediate bodily harm.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tyra Shantel Valentine, 21, was arrested March 29 for engaging for organized criminal activity and forgery financial instrument.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of firearm was reported March 29 in the 700 block Navajo Trail.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported March 30 in the 1500 Lancaster Street.