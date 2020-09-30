Former police officer Doug Smith, owner of Blue Line Safety Solutions, is working to raise $6,500 to purchase CAT tourniquets and trauma kits for local police departments. However, the fundraiser got off to a rocky start on Tuesday when Smith said that Facebook took down the fundraiser’s link without warning, and did not give him an explanation.
The over $2,000 already raised for the fundraiser was returned to donors, according to Smith, leaving the project back down at zero.
“We are finding another way to do this, that’s for sure,” Smith said.
Even with this hiccup, the project is still a go, according to Smith, who said right now donations can be made on Venmo to Doug-Smith-82273, on PayPal at bluelineconsultingandsafety@gmail.com, or by check made out to Blue Line Consulting & Safety Services.
Smith said that any extra funds raised will be used to purchase additional tourniquets and trauma kits to be dispersed out to other agencies in need.
The group is currently working on getting a table at Western Day’s in Hallsville this weekend to collect donations.
The fundraiser began this week with the goal of raising enough money to purchase 13 CAT tourniquets and 14 trauma kits for the Waskom and Jefferson police departments, and 50 trauma kits for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith said that a few years ago when he was an officer with MPD the department received a grant to purchase a number of similar supplies, but that this grant money was not available to a number of the smaller departments such as Waskom.
It’s for this reason that Smith said he decided to host this fundraiser, as a way to make sure all law enforcement in the area has an adequate supply of the life saving equipment.
“This is something I always wanted to do, I knew I wanted to give back when I got my own business and here I am,” Smith said.
Smith, who was formerly with both the Marshall and Waskom police departments, said that he knows exactly how important having access to these supplies can be to first responders. He has been working with MPD Officer Zachary Lastra to promote the event on social media, and raise awareness.
Lasta was injured in the line of duty last year when a glass door was shattered while he was in pursuit of a suspect, and severely lacerated his left arm. On Facebook, Lastra said that it was thanks to fast access to a tourniquet that he is still alive today.
Smith said that after Officer Lastra’s incident East Texas Baptist University purchased tourniquets for the Sheriff’s Office, but that they still are in need of Trauma kits.
“The officer carries one tourniquet on his belt for his protection and the trauma kit in the vehicle provides another tourniquet in case a member of the general public needs one,” Smith said. “Over 95 percent of the time law enforcement is first on the scene and these tourniquets could not only save their life, but save the life of a community member as well.”
To keep up on the fundraiser, or for more information go to the Blue Line Safety Solution Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bluelinesafetysolutions.