Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Hernan Melchor Vera, 23, was arrested Jan. 22 on charges of assault causing bodily injury family member.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750, was reported on Jan. 21 in the 1000 block of South Garrett Street.
A criminal mischief was reported on Jan. 21 in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue.
Continuous violence was reported on Jan. 21 in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue/Dollar General.
Assault causes bodily injury family member was reported on Jan. 22 in the 1000 block of Chaparral Drive.